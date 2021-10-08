CVR: Over 17, 000 register in Gombe in 3 months — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that no fewer than 17, 380 persons completed their Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) process in Gombe state, between June 20 and Sept 21, 2021.

Mr Mohorret Bigun, the Commission’s Public Affairs Officer, Gombe state Office, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, while giving updates on the first quarter of the exercise.

Bigun said that within the period under review, 76, 602 persons visited the INEC’s online portal for pre-registration, while others requested for transfers, replacements of lost Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and information updates.

He said that those that pre-registered online came to their offices to complete the registration for their PVC, adding that “those who started the process online and those who preferred physical registration amounted to the 17, 380.’’

Bigun also stated that the commission began the second quarter of registration on Oct. 4 and had devised strategies to ensure that more persons accessed registration.

“In this quarter, we are going to have rotational centres that will be moving from one registration area to the other, to register people in the rural areas.

“Provision has been made for offline registration, such that people in rural areas can be registered and once our officials get back to networked areas, they can now upload their details’’, he said.

The INEC public affairs officer said that sensitisation would be sustained to ensure that more persons were registered to enable them vote in the 2023 general elections.

On the issue of security during the CVR in the state, Bigun said that the commission was collaborating with security agencies in the state, to ensure success of the process, especially in rural areas.

“There is a high level cooperation between the commission and the security agencies in the state. We have a committee known as the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on election security and there is no concern.’’

Bigun advised those who just turned 18 years to take advantage of the second quarter of registration which, he said, would end in June 2022, to register.

“That is the only way they can be part of the future decision-making process, which is election, and they cannot be a part of it if they refuse to register.

“Election is a civic right and getting the PVC is the only license for the general elections; we are calling on those turning 18 or those who have never registered to do so, “he said. (NAN)

