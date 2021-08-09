CVR: Online registrants hit 1.6m–INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says online fresh registrants for the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has hit 1.6 million.

The commission has also disclosed that no fewer than 195,591 Nigerians had completed their CVR registration.

Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this in an updated CVR report released in Abuja on Monday as the online pre-registration of voters entered its seventh week.

Okoye said that: “as at 7 a. m. on Monday, Aug. 9, the number of online fresh registrants is now 1,609,981 while 195,591 citizens have completed their physical registration .”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the updated reports released by the commission, out of the 195,591 citizens that had completed their online and physical registration, 113,041 were male, while 82,550 were female, and 2,084 were people living with disabilities.

The state distribution showed Anambra as the state with the highest number of people with complete registration of 15,110, followed by Osun with 12,493 and Bauchi with 9,943.The commission also disclosed that it had received 1,984,711 applications within six weeks that the CVR commenced.

These included applications from those seeking voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and update of voter information record, among others.

NAN reports that the gender distribution of the update on received applications showed that 1,119,675 were male, 865,036 female, while 22,941 applicants were people with disability across the country.

He noted that the detailed distribution of the registrants by states/FCT, gender, occupation, disability and type of registration had been uploaded on the commission’s website and its social media platforms.

Okoye appealed to eligible Nigerians to seize the opportunity of both the online and in-person processes, to register. (NAN)

