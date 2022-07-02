CVR: NUJ lauds Nigerians’ renewed vigour, enthusiasm in electoral system

By Emmanuel Acha

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State Council has applauded the renewed vigour and interest by Nigerians in the electoral system.

The council said this was evidenced by the massive turnout in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The state council of the NUJ disclosed this in a communique issued during its monthly congress on Friday in Enugu.

The communique was signed by the Secretary of the NUJ in the state, Mr Emmanuel Acha and members of the communique draft committee, Messrs Sobenna Nwagbo, Emmanuel Nweze and Mrs Patience Ogbodo-Iwuagwu.

The council commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for abiding by the court order that directed the extension of the CVR.

It directed members of the NUJ in the state to fully participate in the electoral process by first applying for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

It stated that possession of the PVC or evidence of application would be the basis of admission of NUJ members in future meetings.

The council however, condemned the gradual introduction of ethnic, religious politics and campaign of calumny into the political space.

It appealed to political parties, politicians, their supporters and opinion leaders to desist from anything that could ignite crisis ahead of the elections.

The council also raised concern over the resurgence of security breaches in parts of the state.

It stated that it was sad that the state which had in recent times been adjudged as the safest in the country was gradually losing such status.

The NUJ urged the state government as well as security agencies to rise to the challenge of securing lives and property of residents of the state.

It commended the state government for the completion of the Abakpa Flyover in Enugu East Local Government Area, adding that such had eased traffic along that axis.

The council appealed to Enugu State Waste Management Agency to step up the evacuation of wastes at the dumpsters to prevent possible flood and outbreak of epidemic, especially, in this wet season. (NAN)

