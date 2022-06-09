CVR: NOA urges Gombe residents on voter registration

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged residents of Gombe State to come out and register for the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the June 30 deadline.

The Gombe State Director of NOA, Adaline Patari, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday.

Patari said that the call became imperative in view of the June 30 deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to her, the remaining 21 days should be taken as advantage to register especially for those who recently turned 18 years of age and those who had never registered.

She stated that choosing leaders and participating in elections at all levels is a civic responsibility of all Nigerians above 18 years of age.

“But we cannot do that except we get our PVCs which will allow us the opportunity to participate in electing our representatives at all levels.’’

“Nigeria and the world have gone past the stage of democratic negligence where people stay away from the processes in one way or the other; we just have to be involved,’’ she said.

Patari said that youths as future leaders should be more concerned about the development.

“And one of the ways to do that is to get involved through voting and then advance your political ambition too if you have any for the development of the country,’’ she said.

Patari advised women in particular to pick up their PVCs and encourage their children above 18 years to register.

She appealed to those who are anticipating extension of the registration deadline to do the needful before it is too late.

“I also want to use this opportunity to appeal to youths to stay clear of violence and be peaceful in all approaches.

“Don’t allow greedy politicians turn you into what they wouldn’t want their children to be,” she said.

Patari commended journalists in the state for their contributions in sensitising residents on the need to register as well as transfer PVCs.

“I urge you all, especially the local radio stations to intensify awareness ahead of the June 30 deadline for the suspension of the exercise.”(NAN)

