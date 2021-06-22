CVR: INEC seeks synergy with Police in Oyo

June 22, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Independent Electoral Commission () has called for the support of the Nigeria  in Oyo State on the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) expected begin on Monday.

Mr Mutiu Agboke, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), made the call on Tuesday during his visit the state Commissioner of , Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, at the command in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Agboke said there was need have a strong synergy with the due the importance of the security agency in electoral processes in the country.

He recalled the excellent roles played by personnel of the police during the 2019 general elections in the state and the nation at large.

The resident electoral commissioner said that the last general elections would have been a mirage for the commission, if not for the effective roles played by the police.

Agboke, who led management staff of , said the visit was to intimate the police chief about the activities of the commission, especially its readiness for the CVR.

He, therefore, called for the support of the police, especially in the area of securing  materials and personnel during the .

Agboke said the visit was to also welcome the Commissioner of Police to the state, and to appreciate the police for their selfless service and .

Onadeko promised to a strong synergy with INEC, assuring the REC of the police’s readiness to always be available to support activities of the commission.

She said that both the command and the commission were on the same page, working for the development and progress of the country.

Onadeko, however, advised INEC to intensify its sensitisation campaigns on the forthcoming CVR.

She said there was need for awareness of eligible Nigerians to obtain their voter cards, in empowering them to perform their civic responsibilities during the general elections. ()

Tags: , , , , , , ,