CVR: INEC seeks synergy with Police in Oyo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for the support of the Nigeria Police in Oyo State on the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) expected to begin on Monday.

Mr Mutiu Agboke, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), made the call on Tuesday during his visit to the state Commissioner of Police, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, at the police command in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Agboke said there was need to have a strong synergy with the police due to the importance of the security agency in electoral processes in the country.

He recalled the excellent roles played by personnel of the police during the 2019 general elections in the state and the nation at large.

The resident electoral commissioner said that the last general elections would have been a mirage for the commission, if not for the effective roles played by the police.

Agboke, who led other management staff of INEC, said the visit was to intimate the police chief about the activities of the commission, especially its readiness for the CVR.

He, therefore, called for the support of the police, especially in the area of securing INEC materials and personnel during the exercise.

Agboke said the visit was to also welcome the Commissioner of Police to the state, and to appreciate the police for their selfless service and dedication.

Onadeko promised to build a strong synergy with INEC, assuring the REC of the police’s readiness to always be available to support activities of the commission.

She said that both the command and the commission were on the same page, working for the development and progress of the country.

Onadeko, however, advised INEC to intensify its sensitisation campaigns on the forthcoming CVR.

She said there was need for awareness of eligible Nigerians to obtain their voter cards, in empowering them to perform their civic responsibilities during the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

