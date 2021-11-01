CVR: INEC says fresh registration hits 3.9m

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the number of fresh registrants in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has hit 3,899,238.

The commission disclosed this in a weekly update, quarter 2, week 4 released on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the breakdown of the pre-registration statistics shows that Osun state has the highest number of online registrants with 453,949, followed by Delta with 297,396 and Bayelsa with 252,534.

The state with the least online registration was Yobe with 18,600, followed by Abia with 19,308 and Kebbi with 23,758.

The update also revealed that the number of registrants who have completed online and physical registration was 1,509,989, made up of 769,359 male and 740,630 female of which15,903 were people living with disabilities.

The update also revealed that 575,380 of the registrants registered through online, while 934,609 completed the process through physical registration.

The commission also disclosed that at the period of releasing the update 5,940,567 persons had applied for Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) transfer, requested for replacement of PVCs, update of voter information record, etc.

It said that 3,204,729 of the applications came from males 2,735,838 from females and 66,238 from person with disabilities.(NAN)

