CVR: INEC registers 103,101 in Edo

By Nefishetu Yakubu

A total of 103, 101 new voters have been fully registered in Edo out of the 267,469 that registered online, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Johnson Alalibo, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo made this known on Wednesday during the stakeholders’ meeting on Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) organised by the office in Benin.

Alalibo noted that the figure was not encouraging.

He, thereof, appealed to stakeholders to mobilise their people for the registration, especially in the newly created polling units.

He also revealed that the number of polling units in Edo had increased from 2,627 to 4,519.

The REC added that 1, 892 voting points were converted to substantive polling units to make up the current number.

“In June 2021, the CVR commenced with the online registration.

“Registration of voters was restricted to the local and state government offices of the commission.

“I am delighted to inform you that the commission in its effort at encouraging Nigerians’ participation in the electoral process has approved that registration be taken to registration areas and ward level across the country.

“So, intending registrants should, therefore, take advantage of the opportunity by visiting their ward to get registered.

“Fresh registrants, who must be 18 years and above, should visit INEC online portal — CVR.inec.gov.ng or CVR.inecnigeria.org — to register and then proceed to INEC office or system roving nearest to them for capturing,” he said.

He, however, warned against double registration, adding that anyone found engaging in double registration risks the loss of his or her registration with the Authenticated Finger Identification System (AFIS).

The commissioner further explained that due to the limited number of INEC Voter Enrolment Devices (IVED) available, the voter registration would be rotational while more devices were being expected.

Alalibo, thereafter, called on the security agencies in the state to provide security for INEC staff and materials while on the national assignment.

“We also call on the political parties to work harmoniously toward the success of the registration.

Speaking during the question and answer session, the chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, Mr Bishop Akhalamhe, commended INEC for always convening stakeholders’ meetings to keep them abreast of the office activities.

Akhalamhe, however, appealed to the commission to extend the registration to polling units.

He pointed out that the economic situation in the country was biting hard because intending registrants could not afford transport fares to their wards to register.

Also, Mr Harcourt Eboh, the state Secretary of Accord Party, urged INEC to roll out a timetable for the roving of the IVED to enable registrants to know the date and time the device would visit the wards. (NAN)

