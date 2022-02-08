CVR: INEC records 5.5m fresh registrants

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says fresh registrants in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has hit 5,560,093 as at 7a.m. of Feb. 7.

The commission disclosed this at the Quarter three, week five update provided on Tuesday in Abuja.

The commission also disclosed that 2,959,380 registrants had completed their registrations, while stating the type of registration to include 1,213,742 online and 1,745,638 registration.

INEC gave the breakdown of the total figure to include, 1,491,860 male and 1,467,520 female, of which 26,547 of the registrants were Persons Living With Disabilities (PWDs) and 2,056,447 were youths between the ages of 18 and 34.

The update also indicated that INEC received 9,331,977 applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of PVCs, update of voter information record, etc.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the figure comprised 4,982,502 applications for male and 4,349,475 female, of which 93,123 are from PWDS across all categories.(NAN)

