CVR: INEC receives 42,211 online applications within 24 hours

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has received 42,211 online applications nationwide within the 24 hours of the resumption of its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that INEC met on Tuesday and, among other things, reviewed the CVR exercise, which commenced on June 28 nationwide.

Okoye said that 331 accounts were created by intended registrants on the CVR online pre-registration portal which was launched at 7 am on Monday.

“By 7 am, June 29, 24 hours after the launch, 59,331 accounts were created.

“Within the same period, 42,211 applications were received out of which 27,759 individuals applied for new voter pre-registration services.

“Also 11, 177 requested for voter review record; 1, 669 applied for voter transfer; 853 asked for information update; 335 applied for replacement of lost or damaged PVCs; while 418 applicants requested for uncollected PVCs.

“These statistics have been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms,” Okoye said.

He said that the Commission would provide Nigerians with weekly updates on the activities on the portal and the online registration status.

Okoye encouraged those that could register online to do so, while all other Nigerians would commence their registration on the July 19.

He reminded Nigerians that physical CVR would commence on July 19 at INEC State and Local Government Offices nationwide.

“Those that are unable to register online will be attended to from the scheduled date.

“Every eligible Nigerian will have an opportunity to register. The CVR process will continue for at least one year.

“Scheduled appointments for online registrants will also begin on July 19.

“The commencement date for physical CVR in all the 2, 673 registration centres nationwide will be determined based on the evaluation of the security situation in the country.”

Okoye said that the Commission launched the online pre-registration services for the following categories of Nigerians:

“Those who are 18 years and above and have never registered.

“Registered voters who have had any problem during the accreditation for past elections, with either their Permanent Voters’ Cards or fingerprints not being read by the Smart Card Reader (SCR).

“Registered voters who want to transfer their voting location from one place to another.

“Registered voters who want to correct issues with their data, such as misspelt names, dates of birth, etc.

“Registered voters whose Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) are lost or damaged.” (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...