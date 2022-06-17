CVR: INEC queries two staff over alleged demand for gratification

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue State, has queried two of its members of Staff for alleged demanding payment from registrants in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The commission disclosed this in a statement by its Administrative Secretary, INEC in Benue State, Mr Shehu Abdulwahab, on Friday in Makurdi.

Abdulwahab said that the attention of the Commission was drawn to reports that two of INEC Staff in Oju Local Government Area (LGA), were alleged to have demanded payment of a fee before registering citizens as voters in the local government.

“The Commission is deeply concerned over this development as provisions have been made to our offices across the State to ensure hitch-free exercise at no cost to the citizens.

“As an immediate measures to arrest the ugly situation, the commission has withdrawn the two Staff from the field, issued them queries and replaced them with another set of staff.”

Abdulwahab, who did not disclosed the identity of those involved, added that all the Electoral Officers in the 23 LGA Offices in the State had been directed to warn their staff to desist from extorting money from registrants before registering them.

“For the avoidance of doubt, INEC wishes to reiterate to the good people of Benue State that voter registration is absolutely free.

“The Commission assures the citizens of its commitment to serve them efficiently throughout the registration period and beyond.”

The commission advised that any observed abnormalities in any registration centre should be promptly reported via 08036048515, 08067842987 or 08023070215. (NAN)

