CVR: INEC establishes additional 15 centres in Katsina State

By Abbas Bamalli

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the establishment of additional 15 registration centres for the Continued Voter Registration (CVR) in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Commision in the state, Malam Aliyu Garba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Katsina.

According to him, the 15 new centres will be spread across 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state, with Katsina LGA having three.

Garba said the LGAs are Bakort, Batagarawa, Baure, Dandume, Daura, Dutsinma, Faskart, Funtua, Kankara, Kankia, Katsina, Malumfashi, and Zango.

“The public will recall that INEC has acceded to the request for the extension of the CVR exercise from the date earlier set for stoppage, June, 30, 2022.

“The extension is intended to give all eligible persons intending to register, correct mistakes in their registration or transfer to another polling unit, the opportunity of doing so.

“We want to inform the public that in that direction, the INEC has approved additional 15 centers for the registration exercise.

“And 15 registration Machines will be deployed to the additional centres which are located in the LGAs.

“We want to further inform the public that three of the registration centres will be at the old Katsina Township Stadium, Kofar Keke in Katsina City, and one at Kambarawa Secondary School Daura Road Katsina.

“All other known locations of registration which include INEC Katsina State Office and INEC LGA offices, will continue to be conducting the exercise.”

He further drew the attention of the public that registration of voters in Katsina State was still low, particularly with regard to transfer to the new 1,750 Polling Units created.

According to Garba, the 1,750 units are created to reduce congestion and address the problems of unserved and under-served areas.

“We therefore call on eligible persons to take this opportunity of the new polling units which have been created near their homes and transfer their voting locations,” he advised. (NAN)

