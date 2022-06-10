CVR: INEC deploys additional 209 voter enrolment machines to 7 states

By Emmanuel Oloniru

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has deployed additional 209 voter enrolment machines to five South Eastern States, Lagos and Kano to ease the congestion at the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centres.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in Abuja on Friday.

Okoye said that the commission received reports from states indicating an unprecedented surge in the number of citizens that wished to register as voters and the challenges they faced across the country.

Okoye said that the reports indicated that in some states, sudden turnout of prospective registrants was overwhelming.

“Consequently, the Commission convened an urgent meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Thursday, to review the situation so that eligible Nigerians who wish to register are able to do so.

“The necessity to urgently deploy more voter enrolment machines to ease the congestion at the registration centres was identified as a priority.

“In response, the Commission has immediately released additional 209 machines deployed mainly to the five South Eastern States, Lagos and Kano where the pressure is most acute.

“The Commission will monitor the situation over the next few days. Thereafter, it will meet to review the progress of the exercise,” he said.

Okoye said that every step would be taken and all options would be explored to ensure that eligible Nigerians were given the opportunity to register as voters.

“The Commission appeals for patience and understanding of all citizens.

“Every Nigerian who is 18 years of age and above has the constitutional right to register and vote in any part of the country he/she resides without let or hindrance,” he said.

Okoye said that the sudden surge was an affirmation of the increasing confidence Nigerians have in INEC electoral process.

He said that the Commission would continue to ensure that the confidence was sustained.(NAN)

