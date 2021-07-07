CVR: INEC cautions against multiple registration in Ekiti State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned eligible voters in Ekiti State against multiple registration in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

Alh. Taiwo Gbadegesin, INEC’s Head of Publicity and Voters Education in the state, said this on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti

He warned that anyone caught in such act would be prosecuted in line with the the law and Electoral Act.

According to him, those who participated in the past registration exercise and had no issue with their permanent voters’ card should not take part in the ongoing exercise.

Gbadegesin explained that the current CVR exercise was meant for those who missed previous registration and citizens who just attained the age of 18.

“Those who have lost their permanent voters card or people whose names were wrongly spelt and others that have relocated to new areas from their former places of registration are eligible to participate,’’ he said. (NAN)

