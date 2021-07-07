CVR: INEC cautions against multiple registration in Ekiti State

July 7, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned eligible voters in Ekiti State against multiple in Continuous Voters (CVR).

Alh. Taiwo Gbadegesin, INEC’s  Head of Publicity and Voters Education in state, said this on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti

He warned that anyone caught in such act would be prosecuted in line with the law and Electoral Act.

According to him, those who participated in the past exercise and had no with their permanent voters’ card should not take part in the exercise.

Gbadegesin explained that the current CVR exercise was meant for those who missed previous registration and  citizens who just attained the age of 18.

“Those who have lost their permanent voters card or people whose names were wrongly spelt and others that have relocated to new areas from their former places of registration are eligible to participate,’’ he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,