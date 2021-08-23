CVR: Group decries poor turnout in Enugu State

The Forum of Special Assistants to Enugu State Governor has decried the low participation of residents in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The Chairman of the group, Mr Monday Ani, disclosed this on Sunday in Enugu during a CVR sensitisation at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Region 1.

Ani, Special Assistant on Culture and Tourism to Enugu State Governor, said available statistics revealed that the turnout was a source of concern.

He said that it had become necessary to take the campaign for the exercise to all parts of the state to awaken the people to their civic responsibilities.

The governor’s aide said that it was unacceptable that while the state was recording low figures, others were doing better.

He appealed to members of the church to participate in the exercise, adding that part of the principles of holiness were obedience to civil authorities and discharge of one’s civic responsibilities.

Ani said that the state government would not want a repeat of the voter apathy that marred the 2019 general elections in the state. (NAN)

