CVR: Fresh registration hits 6.6m

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, March 7, 2022 (NAN)The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says fresh registrations in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across the country hit 6,615,192 million as at 7am of Monday March 7.

The commission disclosed this in an update on Quarter three, week nine on the CVR released on Monday in Abuja.

INEC also disclosed that 3,707,233 registrants completed their registration of which 1,539,618 were through online and 2,167,615 physical.

The commission disclosed that of the persons that completed their registration, 1,863,963 were male; 1,843,270 were female, and 31,517 were Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

The update also showed that 2,569,852 of the 1,863,963 registrants were youths from 18 to 34.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC received 11,346,365 applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of PVCs, and update of voter information record, etc.

The applications according to the update were received from 6,051,318 male and 5,295,047 female of which 108,706 were PWDS across all categories.(NAN)

