CVR: Fresh registration hits 10.1m

By Emmanuel Oloniru

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says fresh registration in the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) hit 10.1 million on Monday, July 18.



The commission said this in the quarter four, week 13 released on Monday night on its social media platform.



INEC said that 10,139,247 registrants had completed their registrations out of which 3,357,188 were done through online, while 6,782,059 were done via physical registration.



It said that 5,022,392 of the registrants that completed their registrations were males; while 5,116,855 were females and 75,422 were Persons With Disabilities.



INEC said that the age distribution also showed that 7,195,676 of the registrants were youth of age 18 to 34; while middle aged between 35 and 49 were 2,025,258.



The elderly between aged 50 and 69 were 808,021 and the old from 70 and above were 110,292.



INEC said it has also received a total of 26,645,124 applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of PVCs and update of voter information record, etc.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission has fixed July 31 for the suspension of the CVR ahead of the 2023 general elections.(NAN)

