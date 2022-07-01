CVR extension, opportunity for youths to reclaim lost glory —- Governorship candidate

The Governorship Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in Lagos State, Mr James Adeshina, has applauded INEC’s extension of the June 30 deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), describing it as opportunity for youths to reclaim lost glory.

Adeshina told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that INEC, however, needed to fully decentralise the exercise to ease the registration.

“This extension is heartwarming as the youth of Nigeria are now awaking and for the first time so many of them are eager to register.

“It is a good one for more youths to register for PVCs and be able to choose the right person to lead them in 2023 election. It is a very big opportunity for the youth to be captured.

“We should not record voter apathy in 2023. For us to have high record of people coming out to vote, we need to give them opportunity to register.

“It is an opportunity for the youth now to reclaim the lost glory and save this nation from further damage by choosing the right leadership,” Adeshina said.

He urged the youth to use the window provided by INEC to register and collect their PVCs.

Adeshina, however, pleaded with INEC to further bring the exercise closer to the people by getting more enrolment machines and train more staff to allow applicants register in a jiffy.

“We are going to have a good number of people coming out if the exercise is at the ward level. The exercise must be taken to the grassroots to have effect.

“If INEC is short of enrolment machines, it should get more and if INEC is short of staff, it should employ more and train them for this all important assignment since Nigerians are now ready to register,” he said.

NAN reports that INEC on Thursday announced the shift of the deadline for the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) until further notice.

The electoral umpire had earlier set June 30 deadline to stop the voter enrolment ahead of the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

