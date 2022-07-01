CVR extension: IPAC urges INEC to provide enough IVED

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has urged INEC to make extension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) worthwhile by providing enough Voter Enrolment Devices (IVED) to match the surge of applicants seeking registration.

The IPAC Chairman in Lagos State, Mr Olusegun Mobolaji, who made this remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos, however, commended INEC for the extension of the June 30 deadline for CVR.

Mobolaji said that the current rotational arrangement of voter enrolment machines across local government areas should stop, urging INEC to get enough machines that could be stationed at strategic locations in each ward.

“This extension is a welcome situation, we actually need the extension. This shows that INEC wants people to really register. However, this time now, INEC should make it worthwhile.

“If possible, INEC should get us more enrolment machines that will be able to sustain the crowd at each of these points.

“Instead of the current rotation here and there, let INEC get enough enrolment machines and station them at strategic locations like schools or fields in each ward,” he said.

Mobolaji said that the rotation of the enrolment machines in each local government had continued to generate complaints from people.

“There have been complaints that INEC officials were putting them at residence of some chieftains of ruling party.

“We want these machines stationed in a field or school that is neutral because of the complaints that some people are monopolising the machines.

“This should be avoided. We want the machines where people can access it easily,” he said.

According to him, IPAC is working with electoral officers and going round to monitor rotation of the machines to make sure that all complaints are addressed.

He urged the youth and other people who were yet to register to take advantage of the window.

“There is a lot that can be done within 30 days,” he said.

Mobolaji, who appreciated INEC for all its efforts, said that the commission had to do more.

“INEC might have done their best but that their best will not good enough if any eligible applicant presents himself or herself for registration and such is not captured,” he said.

Mobolaji, who noted that the exercise could still be better, said that IPAC would sensitise people better within the window of extension.

NAN reports that INEC on Thursday announced the shift of the deadline for the ongoing nationwide CVR until further notice.

The electoral umpire had earlier set June 30 deadline to stop the voter enrolment ahead of the 2023 general elections. (NAN)

