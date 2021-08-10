CVR: Delta Govt charges appointees to relocate to constituencies

Delta Government on Monday charged all its political appointees to relocate to their constituencies to mobilise and sensitize eligible voters to register in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who briefed newsmen on the position of the government, had earlier met with the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in his office in Asaba.Aniagwu said that the action would enable a political millage in the state chapter of the party to entrench electoral integrity and capture eligible voters who had crossed 18 years.He also said that the state-owned media outfits had been directed to grant free-to-air on the ongoing voters registration.He said that the state with a population figure of over five million people had not availed themselves of the opportune speed of the exercise.“

It is our duty as a government to mobilise our people for registration for future elections in the state.“INEC alone may not have what it takes.

We have directed all political aides to return to the local government areas, and our media establishment, including the Directorate of Orientation, to offer free publicity to INEC for the registration exercise,” he said.The commissioner, however, berated the Senators and members of the House of Representatives who voted against the controversial electronic transmission of election results.“

INEC is all about Nigeria and not PDP, All Progressive Congress (APC) or any other political party, transmission of election results should be based on integrity of the body polity.“Electronic transmission of election results should be a Nigerian thing, aimed at entrenching transparency.“Anybody who is using GSM, listening to radio and watching Television, to transmit information and he is against electoral transmission is an enemy of the country; He or she has something to hide,” Aniagwu said.(NAN).

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...