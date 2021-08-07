CVR: CLO urges establishment of mobilising c’ttees in S/East

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO),  has called for establishment of mobilising committees in the South East for the ongoing INEC’s Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) .

It tasked governors, political stalwarts and groups  to  constitute the committees  at state and council area levels.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

Ezekwueme  said there was need for  South East political stakeholders to  ensure massive registration in the region.

He said the current realities in the CVR data table, revealed  that Southeast was among the least registered zones in the ongoing , “which is disturbing”.

According to him, politics determines the socioeconomic and cultural direction of a country, yet stakeholders in the region  are doing little to the pathetic situation for better.

“We are indirectly marginalising ourselves,  if we fail  to take full and serious active part in the CVR and other electoral processes,’’ he warned.

Ezekwueme noted that politicians, religious, traditional and market leaders had not shown enough commitment and encouragement, toward mobilising communities and  subjects on the ineluctable need to obtain voter cards.

“The voter’s  card obtained the CVR, serves as a veritable weapon to enthrone and social justice,’’ he said.

The CLO boss urged governors, political stalwarts and groups,  to redeem and rescue the despicable situation.

“Our revered religious leaders, traditional rulers, town president-generals and civil society organisations should embark on aggressive campaigns and mobilisation of residents to .

“There is urgent need to educate our to  understand that politics drives and determines socioeconomic, religious, cultural and social life of a nation.

“Hence, if you fail to take interest in politics, politics will certainly take interest in you,” he added. (NAN)

