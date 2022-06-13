CVR: 29,631 PVCs idle in Edo — INEC

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Edo office, has said that a total of 29,631 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) had yet to be collected by their owners in state.

Mr Timidi Wariowei, the Office’ Head of Voter Education and Publicity, said this to newsmen on Sunday in Benin.

He said that the office recently took delivery of about 30,979 PVCs from the commission’s headquarters for distribution.

Wariowei noted that out of the number of PVCs received only 1,348 had so far been collected.

“We received a total number of 30,979 PVCs for registrants who successfully completed their registration from June to December 2021for distribution.

“But only 1,348 of the PVCs have been collected,” he said.

Wariowei said that over 52,013 registrants successfully registered in the first and second phases of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) out of which about 30,979 were valid and 19,549 were invalid.

He gave a breakdown of PVCs collected, local government by local government to include

Akoko-Edo – 99; Egor – 170; and Esan Central – 52; Esan North East – 67; Esan South East – 24; and Esan West – 132.

He said that in Etsako Central six were collected; Etsako East – 99; and and Etsako west – 10.

Others are Igueben – Nil; Ikpoba-Okha – 258; Oredo – 48; Orhionwon – 64; Ovia North East – 44; Ovia South West – 19; Owan East – 18; Owan West – 17; and Uhunwode – four.

Wariowei, however, criticised the low turnout for collection of PVCs and called on the owners to come and collect their PVCs so as to enable them to vote in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“Collection of PVCs will continue after the end of CVR. So, there is still time for collection before the elections,” he said.

According to him, the turnout for registration at the ward and local government is very impressive and commendable. (NAN)

