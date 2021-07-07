CVR: 203,497 Nigerians complete online pre-registration in first week, says INEC

July 7, 2021



The Independent National Electoral Commission () says 203,497 eligible Nigerians had completed online pre-registration as voters, seven days after the commencement of the exercise.

Mr Festus , National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this in an update on the CVR issued on Tuesday, in Abuja.

said that the figure was recorded as at 7a.m on July 5, as the commission met on Tuesday discuss the CVR exercise, which commenced on June 28.

“As at 7a.m on July 5, one week after the commencement of the exercise, 203,497 eligible Nigerians have completed the online pre-registration as voters.

“The figure rises 259,713 if applications voter transfer, requests replacement of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), update of voter information record are included”, said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that of the 203,497 applications received, Osun state had the highest figure of freshly registered voters with 67,772 applications, followed by Lagos with 30,338 and FCT with 12,160.

States with the least voter applications, within the period, were Ebonyi with 350, 624, Abia 626 and Jigawa with 679.

NAN also reports that the distribution of the figure by gender, according , had indicated that of the total registered, males constituted 166, 712 of the number while 93,001 were .

The age distribution the first week also showed that the number of newly registered youth (18 to 34 years) was 175,8047; middle age (34 to 49 years) is 64,141; the elderly ( 50 to 69 years) is 17,644; while the old (70 years and above) was 2,079.

The occupation distribution included artisans-15,414; Business-44,478; civil servants-11,022; farming/fishing-7,720 housewives-2,516, traders-18,865; public servants-7,269; students-66,143 and others-83,283.

In the meantime, stated that the full details of the exercise the first one week had been uploaded on the Commission’ website and platforms.

“For emphasis, the physical or in-person registration is scheduled to commence in all our state and local government offices on Monday, July 19.

“Eligible Nigerians who wish to register physically and those who have scheduled their appointments to complete their online pre-registration will have the opportunity to so.

“Both online pre-registration and the physical registration will go on simultaneously, throughout the duration of the CVR.

“Further details of the schedule of activities and locations for the physical exercise will be made available next week”, added.

urged every eligible Nigerian to seize the opportunity of the online pre-registration or the in-person option to register as a voter, saying that the update was inline with the commission’ promise to update Nigerians after one week of the exercise.

Henceforth, INEC would be providing weekly updates that would include a detailed breakdown of the distribution of registrants by State, occupation, gender and age, Okoye said. (NAN)

