Cvil Defence Day: NSCDC commits to protecting critical assets

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has reiterated its commitment to protecting critical national assets as well as the lives and properties as the world marks the International Civil Defence Day.

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has reiterated its commitment to protecting critical national assets as well as the lives and properties as the world marks the International Civil Defence Day.

The Commandant, NSCDC , Kaduna State Command, Mr Nuhu Dansadau, made the commitment at a road walk in commoneration of the day on Saturday in Kaduna.

He said, “The day dedicated to recognising the crucial role of the NSCDC in ensuring the safety and security of thr people.

“It was established in 1990 by the International Civil Defence Organization and observed on the 1st of March of each year.

“Security is a fundamental need in any society. Without it, development, peace, and prosperity cannot thrive.

“As members of the NSCDC, we have been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting critical infrastructure, preventing criminal activities and responding to emergencies.

“Over the years, we have faced numerous security challenges, including vandalism, banditry, illegal mining, and communal conflicts.”

According to Dansadau, through intelligence gathering, community collaboration, and strategic partnerships, the command has been able to make significant progress in combating several threats.

“Let me take this moment to appreciate the dedication of our officers and men who work tirelessly, day and night, to ensure the safety of our communities.

.” Your sacrifices and bravery do not go unnoticed.

” I urge all officers to rededicate themselves to the core values of integrity, vigilance, and service.

“The trust people have in us is built on our commitment to duty, and we must continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

“Let us strengthen our collaboration with other security agencies, traditional rulers, and community leaders, as security is a collective responsibility, “Dansadau said.

He said security was not the responsibility of the security agencies alone as it required the active participation of everyone.

Dansadau urged, “Report any suspicious activities, obey security advisories, and work hand in hand with us to create a safer society.”

The commandant appreciated the Kaduna State Government’s support as well as the Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Audi, for his visionary leadership and commitment to strengthen the corps(NAN)