Cutlass-wielding robbers remanded by court pending DPP’s advice

Cutlass-wielding robbers who allegedly robbed a man of his phone valued at N31,000 and other belongings are now cooling off at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, on the orders of an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday in Lagos.

The defendants, Usman Saka and Basit Oyebola, residents of Ojubade in Ikorodu, Lagos, appeared before Magistrate Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, on a four-count charge of conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society, arming themselves with dangerous weapons and robbery.

Kubeinje, who did not take the pleas of the defendants, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She ordered that the defendants should be kept in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the DPP’s advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 21 for mention.

The Prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendants and others still at large committed the offences on March 25, at Ikorodu, Lagos.

He said that the defendants, who belonged to an unlawful society called “Eiye”, robbed Mr Victor Ebuka of his phone valued at N31,000 and a wallet containing documents.

“The defendants accosted the complainant with knives and cutlasses and dispossessed him of his valuables.

“The defendants were arrested and those offensive weapons were recovered,” Ogunleye told the court.

He said the offences violated Sections 41, 297, 299 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that robbery violates Section 297 which attracts not less than 21 years imprisonment, while section 41 prescribes seven years for belonging to an unlawful society. (NAN)