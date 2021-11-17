Cute Abiola, not missing, says Navy

The Nigerian Navy (NN), has debunked an online story which claimed that one of its personnel, OSCOMP Abdulgafar AA, who is incidentally a popular comedian known as Cute Abiola, has gone missing.

The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, debunked the online publication in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Dahun explained that Abdulgafar is currently under custody in his unit for breaching the Armed Forces Social Media Policy and refusal to obey particular orders.

“The service wishes to remind its personnel to comply with the provisions of the Armed Forces Social Media Policy in their usage of social media platforms.

“The Policy, amongst others, is emplaced to protect their personal safety and security as well as the information integrity of the activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.“(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...