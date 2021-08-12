Customs Zone “B” Strike Force seizes N234.4m smuggled goods

The Nigeria Customs Service Zone “B” Strike Force said it has seized N234.4 million goods from smugglers during the second quarter of 2021.

The strike force Coordinator, Deputy Controller Aliyu Olorokoba said while briefing newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday that among items seized was a tanker conveying adulterated petroleum product.

According to him, 5,349 packets of unwholesome drugs, including 758 packets of sex enhancers, 1,708 bags of foreign rice, 307 cartons of Macaroni and Spaghetti were also seized.

Others included 24 bags fertilizer, 16 vehicles, 1, 145 liters of vegetable oil and 255 sacks of foot wears.

He urged the general public and all stakeholders to support the customs service to tackle smuggling activities and save the nation’s economy.

The coordinator attributed the seizures to intelligence reports and the commitment of personnel of the task force team.

Olorokoba who reiterated their commitment in the fight against smuggling in the axis, said that two suspects were arrested and granted administrative bail within the period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coordinator handed over the tanker to NSCDC Deputy Commandant, Ahmadu Salihu.

Salihu, who heads the NSCDC anti-vandalism unit, commended the customs service for the synergy and inter-agency cooperation, saying it would help to safeguard the economy of the country.

He assured that the adulterated petroleum product would be subjected to forensic analysis to determine its safety. (NAN)

