Customs’ vehicle loses control, kills 5 in Katsina

August 10, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



A Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) patrol vehicle on Monday lost control and killed five persons in Jibia Local Government Area (LGA), Katsina State.

Dalha Wada-Chedi, acting Controller of NCS in state, confirmed incident to the News Agency of Nigeria () in Katsina.

According to him, incident occurred when some operatives of Border Drill went to Jibia to get food; “but unfortunately lost control and crushed some people to death.

“It really unfortunate. We had to use our cordial relationship communities, police, military and other sister security organizations to bring situation control.

“From the report we received so far, five people died and others are receiving treatment in the hospital.

“Those of our men involved are currently the police and already ongoing to unravel the circumstances behind the incident,” he said. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , ,