Customs urge Lagos NUJ to tackle quackery in the profession

The Nigeria Customs Service, on Friday, called on the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, to check the menace of quack journalists at Seme border area.

Bello Jibo, the Controller, Seme Area of Command, NCS, made the call when Executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) Lagos council, led by the Chairman, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, paid him a visit.

Jibo said that the service was willing to partner with the NUJ in the area of training, to tackle the issue of quacks in the profession, while urging the Lagos council chairman to also take members’ welfare seriously.

The comptroller appreciated the level of support the Seme Area Command had enjoyed from the community, describing the Seme/Badagry border as the most peaceful and busiest border in Nigeria.

He further noted that the #ENDSars protests did not affect the activities and operations of the agency during the heat of the movement.

On his part, the Chairman, NUJ Lagos Council, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, described the visit as a home-coming, having covered the maritime beat before.

Ajayi commended the NCS for exceeding the N1trillion target, despite the economic crisis emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic, while assuring the Comptroller of regular publicity for the Service.

He further solicited the assistance of the Service towards the completion of the union’s secretariat, saying that plans were in top gear to also seek insurance schemes and affordable housing for members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NUJ Lagos State Council delegation included the chairman, Mrs Biola Beckley, the Vice Chairman, Mr Tunde Olalere, the Secretary, Mr Philip Nwosu, the Assistant Secretary, Oluwakemi Ishola, Ex. Officio, Mr Innocent Anaba, the Financial Secretary, (NAN)