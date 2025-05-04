Customs Uncovers Falsified Drugs, Drones Worth ₦921 Million, Warns Importers Against Non-Compliance

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a large consignment of fake, expired, and unregistered pharmaceuticals, along with controlled equipment, including drones and telecommunication devices, valued at ₦921 million.

Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Adewale Adeniyi disclosed this during a press briefing at Apapa Port on Wednesday, 30 April 2025, warning importers to comply strictly with import regulations.

“Our seizures today reveal that importers are diversifying their contraband portfolios—combining pharmaceuticals, food items, and controlled technology in systematic shipments. Our collective vigilance remains the most effective deterrent against transnational criminal networks seeking to compromise our borders.”

According to the CGC, operations conducted between January and April 2025 led to 11 seizures involving five 40-foot containers, two 20-foot containers, and four additional consignments containing expired margarine, sexual enhancement drugs, 60 units of warrior drones, and 10 professional FM transceiver walkie-talkies—imported without the required end-user certificates.

He expressed deep concern over the proliferation of unregistered pharmaceuticals, which pose a significant threat to public health. “These products lack mandatory NAFDAC registration numbers and certification, making their importation a clear violation of Section 28 of the NAFDAC Act,” he said.

The Customs chief reaffirmed the Service’s unwavering commitment to enforcing import regulations. “We will deploy all available resources to ensure our borders remain secure against the importation of items that threaten national security, economic stability, and public health.”

He also commended the Apapa Area Command officers and personnel for their vigilance and professionalism in effecting the interceptions.

Also speaking at the event, Dr Olakunle Olaniran, Director of Ports Inspection at NAFDAC, condemned the scale of pharmaceutical fraud exposed. “These are completely falsified medicines. Nigerians must be wary—do not self-medicate. Always obtain your medicines from registered pharmacies.”

He praised the Customs Service for its proactive efforts in safeguarding the country against illicit and harmful pharmaceuticals.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the CGC also visited the Port & Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) and Tin Can Island Port (TCIP) Area Commands to conduct an on-the-ground assessment of the implementation of B’Odogwu. During the visit, he met with stakeholders who were undergoing training on the application’s usage at TCIP.

He explained that the visit aimed to gain firsthand insight into the operational challenges of the new digital platform while also assuring that the Service remains fully committed to resolving emerging issues and strengthening the system in the nation’s interest.