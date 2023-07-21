Customs: Tincan command records 291,436.43 metric tonnes export in 6 months

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) TinCan Island Port Command has recorded an impressive revenue drive on non-oil export with an increasing 291,436.43 Metric Tonnes (MT) from January to June.

The Customs Area Controller, TinCan Island Command, Comptroller Adekunle Oloyede in a statement on Friday in Lagos, noted that the export was through Free On Board (FOB).

Oloyede said that in terms of volume (MT) and value (FOB) the export trade recorded an exponential growth within the period under review.

According to him, comparatively, from January to June, the tonnage of goods exported through Tin Can Island Port Complex (TICPC) increased from 138,246.5 (MT) to 291,436.43 (MT).

This represented an increase of 110.8 per cent over the previous year under review.

“The FOB value of exports increased from N110,447, 250, 811 in the first half of 2022 to N182,333,764,943 in the first half of 2023, representing an increase of 65 per cent.

“The commodities exported from the command essentially includes agricultural and other allied products namely; Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Beans, Cashew Nut, Sesame Seeds, Rubber, Empty bottles and copper ingots,” he said.

Oloyede noted that within the period under review, the command participated in several sensitisation symposiums on non-oil export, and participated in the CBN RT200fx where a lot of benefits to export trade were highlighted.

On revenue collected within the period under review, Oloyede said the command generated N260.3 billion in the first half of the year under review.

“The first half collection in 2023 runs at a variation with the first half of 2022 with a total collection N274.3 billion with a difference of N14.1 billion.

“On monthly basis, N42.5 billion was collected in January; N41.5 billion in February; N42.8 billion in March and the months of April, May and June had N36.5 billion, N46.5 billion and N50.4 billion respectively,” he said.

He said the critical roles played by the Customs Intelligence Unit, Valuation Unit, Customs Police Unit and Post Clearance Audit for their sustained interventions translated to the blockage of revenue leakages by enhanced compliance towards the attainment of the revenue drive.

On the command’s enforcement crusade, Oloyede said the command’s anti-smuggling drive yielded remarkable successes in the first half of 2023.

“Being the lead agency at the port, the enforcement unit coordinated several anti-smuggling activities in synergy with other critical stakeholders in the trade value chain.

“The synergy led to the arrest of a total of 1442 packets of Colorado Indica with a combined weight of 519.45kg extracted during 100 per cent joint physical examination of eight containers.

“The total street value according to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) sources is N721,000,000.

“The means of conveyance in these cases, with the substance and two suspects were handed over to NDLEA in strict compliance with the service headquarters’ directive,” he said.

Oloyede noted that the command had zero tolerance for importation of unwholesome goods such as drugs, arms and ammunition, adding that the mandate from the service as well as the protection of the Nigeria society was the driving force.

“We have continually put in proactive measures aimed at keeping our frontiers free from illicit and illegitimate trade,” he said.

Oloyede also congratulated the service for the recent smooth transition and appreciated the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi and his management team for the supports received by the command. (NAN)

