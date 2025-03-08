Customs Strengthens Border Security Through Technology Integration

…As CGC Adeniyi Engages National Security Adviser on Strategic Collaboration

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, has reaffirmed the Nigeria Customs Service’s (NCS) commitment to leveraging advanced technology for enhanced border security. This was the focus of discussions during his courtesy visit to the National Security Adviser (NSA) Malam Nuhu Ribadu on Thursday, 6th March 2025, where he highlighted NCS’s efforts in deploying Geospatial technology to strengthen surveillance, intelligence gathering, and enforcement across Nigeria’s land and maritime borders.

Speaking during the visit, CGC Adeniyi emphasised the crucial role of technology in modern border management, noting that the Service has made significant progress in integrating cutting-edge solutions to combat smuggling, trafficking, and other transborder crimes.

“Technology remains the key to effective border management in today’s rapidly evolving security landscape. The Nigeria Customs Service is committed to deploying Geospatial technology and other innovative tools to enhance our surveillance, intelligence gathering, and enforcement capabilities. These efforts are designed to align with international best practices while addressing Nigeria’s unique border security challenges,” CGC Adeniyi stated.

The CGC further explained that the technology-driven initiatives would not only strengthen the nation’s ability to curb illicit trade but also facilitate seamless, legitimate cross-border transactions.

In response, the National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its proactive approach to border security and trade facilitation, affirming that technology is indispensable in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

“The Customs Service has demonstrated a commendable commitment to modernisation and efficiency in securing our borders. Integrating advanced technology into border management is a step in the right direction and aligns perfectly with our broader national security objectives. We are confident that these innovations will enhance border control operations while ensuring that legitimate trade is not hindered,” the NSA remarked.

While the meeting reiterated the importance of inter-agency collaboration in tackling security threats and ensuring national stability, the NSA assured the CGC of continued support for the Nigeria Customs Service’s modernisation agenda, emphasising the need for synergy in intelligence sharing and operational coordination.