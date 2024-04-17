Customs:  Shuaibu succeeds Wada at FOU Zone ‘B’ Kaduna 

In a graceful transition ceremony, Mr Chedi Wada, the Comptroller of the Federal Operations Units (FOU) Zone “B” of the Nigeria Customs Service, has officially handed over to Mr Ahmadu Shuaibu.

The event, held in Kaduna on Wednesday at the unit’s office , marked a pivotal moment in its history as it embraced a new leadership.

During the handover, Wada commended the giant strides made during his tenure, emphasizing that the unit’s strengthened operations and enhanced collaboration with sister agencies.

He lauded the unwavering dedication of the unit’s staffers and expressed gratitude to the media for their objective coverage, saying that it was vital in projecting the unit’s image.

In his response, Shuaibu acknowledged Wada’s exemplary leadership and pledged to build upon the foundation laid, emphasizing the need for teamwork and a commitment to national security.

He affirmed his belief in the collective progress of Nigeria and vowed to uphold the service’s mandate with diligence.

The ceremony garnered support from various stakeholders, with Mr Sani Killa, Chief of Staff to Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State praising Wada’s integrity and urging him to continue his impactful work wherever he goes.

The various stakeholders who spoke re-echoed sentiments of appreciation for Wada’s dedication and wished him success in his new national assignment.

The Kaduna Zonal Manager of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bashir Rabe-Mani, urged Wada to sustain his patriotic service and conveyed well-wishes for his new assignment.

He said, ”As the baton passes from one capable leader to another, the FOU Zone “B” stands poised to maintain its unwavering commitment to safeguarding national interests and fostering collaboration for a brighter future.”

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Wada has been redeployed to the NCS Headquarters, Abuja, as the Comptroller, Enforcement.

NAN also reports that Shuabu was until his redeployment to the FOU Zone ‘B’ Kaduna, was the Comptroller, Ogun Area Command II, Idi-Iroko. (NAN)

By Hussaina Yakubu