Customs Service increases monthly revenue collection from N202bn to N334bn

By Femi Ogunshola

Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Mr Adewale Adeniyi, says the service has recorded impressive surge in monthly revenue collection from N202 billion to N333.9 billion in the past four months.

Adeniyi made the declaration on Wednesday in Abuja at a national workshop on legislative compliance.

The workshop has: “The imperatives of legislative compliance in deepening democracy and good governance’’ has its theme.

He said the service collected an average revenue of N202 billion in the first half of the year.

He added that in the past four months, however, monthly revenue collection surged to N333.9 billion between July and October, showing a 65.5 per cent increase.

Adeniyi explained that Customs partnership with the National Assembly had yielded positive outcomes through a review and enhancement of tariff structures and regulations.

He said the NCS had managed to optimise revenue collection and ensured that funds were available for national development projects.

“One of our early achievements has been a remarkable boost in monthly revenue collection.

“I am delighted to announce that we have consistently exceeded the monthly target collection of N307 billion, marking a remarkable departure from previous performances.

“The joint efforts of the NCS and the legislative arm of government have allowed us to respond effectively to public concerns and petitions,’’ he said.

Speaking on challenges faced by the Customs Service, Adeniyi said it often encountered budgetary constraints that limited its capacity to effectively enforce compliance.

The limitations, he explained, could affect the acquisition of modern technology; the organisation of training and recruitment of personnel required for effective enforcement.

He stressed that inadequate infrastructure and technology at border posts could impede the Customs Service ability to inspect and regulate trade effectively, leaving room for noncompliance. (NAN)

