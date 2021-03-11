Customs Service hands over N30m worth of marijuana to NDLEA in Bauchi

 Mr Adesanmi Omiye, the Comptroller, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone D of  the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Bauchi , on Thursday handed over Marijuana (Cannabis Sativa) worth 30million to the NDLEA Command in the state.

Omiye said that the consignments in 12 sacks were  seized from suspects that were  apprehended along Adamawa Road .

He said that the suspects were apprehended through intelligence report gathered by the  Customs officers on patrol.

”As parts of our efforts to reduce the ugly trend of drug consumption in the state, we had made seizures of 12 sacks containing  Marijuana (Cannabis Sativa) with the duty paid value of 30,000,000,00,” he said.

He said that the handing over of the seized items to the NDLEA was necessary .

He said , “The Nigeria Customs Service is aware that the NDLEA is a federal agency, established and charged with the responsibilities of eliminating the growing, cultivating, processing, selling, and trafficking of hard drugs.

“While continues on persons suspected to have dealings in drugs and other related matters , we had handed over the 12 sacks of the seized marijuana and the suspects to the NDLEA for their on ,” the Customs said.

The Comptroller  charged the members of the  public to report and provide the Customs officers with any suspicious movement or information.

He reiterated that the Customs Service not relent in efforts to get rid of  all prohibited items, noting that they were committed to enforcing a ban on smuggling of contraband in the country.

Responding, Malam Nasiru Modi ,the Commander of Metropolis Operations of the NDLEA in Bauchi commended the efforts of the NCS for complementing the efforts of the agency.

He said that his agency further investigate the suspects and the seized marijuana for prosecution.

Modi said that the NDLEA continue to partner the NCS to rid the state of bad eggs.(NAN)

