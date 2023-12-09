Customs Service approves promotion of 357 Junior Officers

The Nigeria Customs Service has approved the promotion of 357 Men of the service from the ranks of Customs Assistant I (CAI) to Inspector of Customs (IC).

This was announced in a statement signed Chief Superintendent of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, National Public Relations Officer.

Maiwada said decision, which described as significant was ratified during the 7th Management meeting of 2023, chaired by the Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adeniyi MFR, on December 1, 2023.

He said the comprehensive promotion list encompasses both the General Duty (GD) and Support Staff (SS) personnel who excelled in the 2023 promotion exercise. The breakdown of promoted officers is as follows: AIC to IC (246) GD, AIC to IC (37) SS, CAI to AIC (39) GD, CAI to AIC (27) SS, CAII to CAI (7)

SS, CAIII to CAII (1) GD.

“This strategic advancement mirrors the visionary leadership of the Comptroller-General, emphasising motivation, recognising excellence, and rewarding diligence within the service,” the Customs image-maker said.

In extending his heartfelt congratulations, the Comptroller-General urged the newly promoted men to redouble their efforts in fulfilling the service’s core mandates of Revenue Generation, Suppression of Smuggling, and Trade Facilitation, the statement concluded.

