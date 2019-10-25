Customs seizes N3.5m smuggled rice in Kaduna

The Zone B of Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operations Unit Kaduna, on Friday, said it had seized 149 smuggled rice valued at over N3.5 million in Kaduna.

The command Public Relations officer, Abubakar Usman, made the disclosure in a statement made available in Kaduna.

Usman said that the rice was seized at Mando motor park in Kaduna while being rebagged in local sacks to be transported to Lagos.

He said operatives of the command swooped on the site following intelligence reports, but added that no arrest was made.

“The command will continue to do its best in the discharge of it responsibility. The Customs service is equal to the task and will not be cowed by smugglers and their collaborators.

“We will continue to make seizures and also ensure that smugglers keep recording loses until they abandon the illegal business.”(NAN)