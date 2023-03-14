Customs seizes goods worth N231m in Ogun

By Ige Adekunle

The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command, says it has seized goods worth N231, 218 million in the state between January and February.

The Area Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde, made the disclosure at a news conference in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Makinde said that during the period under review, the command recorded a total of 115 seizures.

He said the seizures included 6,743 50kg bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice, equivalent of 11 truck loads.

The area controller listed other items to include 19,806 litre of Premium Motor Spirit, 18 units of used vehicles used to convey smuggled goods, 64 sacks and 824 wraps of book.

Others are, 10 big pieces and 19 small pieces of artifacts, one motorcycles used to convey prohibited items and 73 bales of second hand clothing.

Also seized by the command were14 sacks of foreign used shoes, 900 pieces of foreign used tyres and 520 cartons of frozen poultry products.

Makinde said that the command also generated the sum of N28.445,757 million through import duties, auction sales of scrap vehicles and petroleum products.

He said the breakthroughs became possible following the command’s relentless anti-smuggling campaigns.

”Our officers have continued to exude resilience and committment to service delivery. This is the reason for the improved seizure profile we have recorded,” he said.

The customs official stated that the revenue activities of the command comprised of importation and exportation of legitimate goods under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme and Assessment of Merchandise on Baggage.

He said that the command was committed to facilitating legitimate trade and improved relationship with the business community in the state

Makinde urged the business community to avoid ilicit trades and activities capable of adversely affecting the economy and reputation of the state.

He commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, for vigorously implementing the anti-smuggling campaign of the service.

He said that the anti-smuggling campaign had positively affected the performance and achievements of customs commands, units and other formations across the country.

Makinde commended critical stakeholders of the service such as traditional rulers, community leaders and other security agencies for their support and collaboration. (NAN)