Customs seize unregistered alcoholic beverages, other contraband in Kaduna

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone “B” in Kaduna said it seized about 98 contraband including some unregistered alcoholic beverages in two months.

Mr Dalha Chedi, the Comptroller of the zone, disclosed this at a press briefing in Kaduna on Thursday.

He said within the period of Feb. 17 and March 28, operatives of the zone made various seizures of goods, with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N769.465.

Chedi said, “Within the period under review, a total of 98 seizures, comprising 21 different items were recorded.

“This includes contraband foreign parboiled rice, used foreign shoes, petroleum products, vehicles, and pasta, among others, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N769.465.”

The seized items included foreign parboiled rice, spaghetti, macaroni, couscous, secondhand clothing, premium motor spirit, refined vegetable oil, used vehicles, and various other goods.

Among the notable seizures, he said, included 372 bags of offensive rice intercepted and deposited at the Kwara Area Command.

Chedi emphasized the relentless efforts of his officers and men in adapting to the evolving tactics employed by smugglers, such as concealing smuggled rice within local flour sacks.

He reiterated the Customs Service’s determination to resist any attempts to undermine their operations.

He urged smugglers to stop sabotaging the nation’s economy by desisting from their illicit activities and embrace legitimate trade.

Chedi highlighted the issue of smugglers altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) to evade detection, urging the public to verify VINs before purchasing vehicles to avoid legal repercussions.

He expressed gratitude to the Customs leadership for its support and encouragement, as well as members of the public for their cooperation.

Chedi advised vehicle owners to take advantage of the 90-day window provided for duty documentation regularisation.

He added that the he Customs Zone “B” would continue to uphold its mandate of safeguarding Nigeria’s borders and ensuring compliance with customs regulations.(NAN)

By Hussaina Yakubu