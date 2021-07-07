Customs seize rare carnivorous plants from Netherlands

The Bureau of Customs on Wednesday reported that the Philippines seized more than 270 carnivorous plants that were illegally imported from the Netherlands.

The bureau said the insect-eating plants were imported without clearance from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

It added that the trade and collection of carnivorous plants, which are among the world’s rarest and most endangered, are restricted under Philippine laws.

The plants were contained in 10 packages, which were intercepted after inspection on Monday.

A total of 276 plants, with an estimated value of 150,000 pesos ($3,000) were confiscated.

The plant types were identified as Drosera, Nepenthes, Dionaea, Sarracenia, Pinguicula and Cephalotus.

Authorities are preparing smuggling and other criminal charges against the people behind the seized shipment, the customs bureau said.

Demand for rare plants in the Philippines has jumped since the start of the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, with many Filipinos turning to home gardening as hobbies.

The craze saw home gardeners searching for rare plants from the Philippines but also from abroad.

Prices of plants spiked and there were reports of rare species being looted from protected areas in the Philippines. (dpa/NAN)

