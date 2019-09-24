Customs seize 235 bales of second-hand clothes in Katsina

Officers and men attached to National Border Drill Operation Sector 4, have seized 235 bales of second-hand clothes from some smugglers in Katsina State.

The Assistant Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Bashir Abubakar, disclosed this during a press briefing in Katsina on Tuesday.

He said that the items were seized on Monday, Sept. 23 at Jibia, following an intelligence report.

Abubakar said that the operatives carried out a night raid of an area in Jibia, where the clothes were seized.

He, however, stated that his men were attacked by a mob that misunderstood their mission to the area.

According to him, this prompted the operatives to defend themselves by opening fire on the attackers.

In the process, he said that one person was killed while three others sustained injuries.

“We condole and sympathized with the people of Jibia over the unfortunate incident,” he said.

The ACG also said that 20 cartons of tramadol were seized from smugglers around border areas of the state by his men.

He revealed that smugglers had resorted to using motorcycles to convey foreign rice, drugs and other prohibited items into the country.

According to him, smugglers pay motorcyclists N10,000 and above to convey five bags of foreign rice and other prohibited items into the country.

The officer urged parents, religious and community leaders, as well as other stakeholders to intensify efforts towards preventing their children from indulging in smuggling. (NAN)