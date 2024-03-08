Customs seek support of traditional leaders to address food price hike

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has solicited the support of traditional leaders and stakeholders to control hike in food prices.

Mr Joseph Adelaja, the Acting Controller, Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone ‘D’, stated this during a courtesy visit to the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Barkido Aliyu-Mustapha, on Thursday in Yola.

He said the trend was aggravated by the illicit hoarding and exportation of food commodities.

“As part of the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC’s) policy thrust on consolidation, collaboration and innovation, we are here to seek fatherly support and wise counsel particularly on the challenges facing the country in terms of food insecurity.

“As we are aware that national and food security is the responsibility of every patriotic Nigerian.

“We solicit the support of all stakeholders and members of the general public to enable us to overcome the menace,” he said.

Adelaja said that illegal exportation of petroleum products also caused untold hardship on the citizens, and stressed the need for collaborative efforts to address the menace.

“This is a critical period of our national life and all hands must be on deck to support the government because we cannot afford to get it wrong at this point in time of our national history”, he said.

Responding, Aliyu-Mustapha assured the Service of his council support.

Represented by Mustapha Amin, the Galadima of Adamawa, the royal father lauded the Service positive contributions to the economy and national security. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Kado