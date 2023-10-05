Customs, RMAFC unite to curb revenue leakages, boost federal income

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a resolute bid to enhance Nigeria’s revenue generation and combat the persistent issue of revenue leakages, the Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) on Tuesday, at the Nigeria Customs Headquarters in Abuja.

This collaborative initiative seeks to align strategies and pool resources to maximize the remittance of accrued revenue to the Federal Government, marking a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s financial landscape.

During the visit, Chairman Muhammad Shehu Umar and his delegation from RMAFC received a warm welcome from Ag. CGC Bashir Adeniyi. The CGC expressed his unwavering commitment to this partnership, emphasizing the collective responsibility for minimizing revenue leakages and maximizing remittances.

Ag. CGC Adeniyi stated, “It would be a collective responsibility for all of us to come together to minimize revenue leakage and maximize remittance of accrued revenue to the Federal Government.”

He also commended RMAFC for their relentless pursuit of solutions to revenue challenges, highlighting the pivotal role this collaboration could play in achieving their shared objectives.

Chairman Muhammad Shehu Umar reciprocated the enthusiasm, congratulating Ag. CGC Adeniyi on his appointment and applauded his acceptance of their partnership proposal. Umar reaffirmed his unwavering support for the CGC’s mission to boost revenue generation, echoing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emphasis on this vital endeavor.

Furthermore, Umar praised the Nigeria Customs Service’s strides under the leadership of CGC Adeniyi in facilitating trade across the nation, recognizing that these efforts would catalyze increased revenue generation.

The partnership between the Nigeria Customs Service and RMAFC promotes fortifying the nation’s finances and mitigating revenue losses, ultimately bolstering Nigeria’s economic resilience.

This collaboration signifies a united front in the battle against revenue leakages and underscores the commitment of these two institutions to safeguarding Nigeria’s financial interests.

