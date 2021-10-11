Customs reiterates determination to suppress smuggling, prevent revenue losses

October 11, 2021 Favour Lashem Project 0



 The Nigeria Customs Service, Zone A, on Monday reiterated its determination to continually suppress smuggling and prevent loss of revenue in the Southwest.

The Controller in the zone, DC Hussein Ejibunu, made the declaration in a issued in Lagos Mr Theophilus Duniya, the Public Relations Officer of the zone.

Ejibunu restated this following a recent complaint by licenced Customs agents and freight forwarders about the presence of “Zone A’’ Customs officers at the ports corridor.

He said strict compliance with the law by importers, agents and freight forwarders would guarantee seamless cargo movement across the zone’ area of coverage.

“Customs in Zone A will never compromise its national security and economic interests on trade facilitation by allowing dangerous goods to pass unchecked

“It will also not allow consignments on which Customs duties have not been paid in full to without collecting the shortfalls through demand notices.

“Only persons or companies that have things to hide or have breached the Customs and Excise Management Act be worried about the presence Customs officers anywhere they are seen.

“Traders or importers are not dealing in contraband or in absolute prohibitions and have paid the right Customs duties go about their businesses normally.

“Those did not engage in false declarations, under declared or concealed to smuggle, also be free to conduct their businesses,’’ the said.

Ejibunu said barely a month in his new post, containers and trucks confiscated by the zone were justifiably intercepted either as seizures or to have evaded full duty payment.

He said also that in of the trucks intercepted, bags of rice were concealed under cement, a potential danger to would-be consumers of the rice.

“Recently, more than 750 bales of used clothes were cleared and stocked in a warehouse; got that information and acted as required.

“Gone are the days when clearing agents make false declaration of items and got away with it.

shall continue to intercept and investigate culprits with the view of bringing them to justice,’’ he stressed.

Ejibunu to look into allegations of corruption against Customs officers and assured that culprits would be dealt with.

“Zone A will continue to serve as one of the layers of checks and defence against infractions as approved by Customs management in line with extant laws,’’ he stressed. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,