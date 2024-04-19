Customs reiterates commitment to eradicate smuggling activities on western waterways

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday reiterated its commitment to eradicating smuggling and other unfair trade practices on the western waterways and waterfronts in the country.

Compt. Paul Bamisaiye, the New Customs Area Controller of the Western Marine Command, Ibafon Apapa, Lagos, said this during his maiden monthly meeting at the Command in Lagos.

Bamisaiye said the command was an enforcement command saddled with the responsibility of eradicating unfair trade practices.

He added that the command was also committed to enforcing laws to build a stronger economy for the country.

“I wish to make it clear that emphasis will, therefore, be placed on seizures and arrest of suspects as this is our mandate by law as an enforcement command.

“A monthly performance review will be established to measure the operational level of each and every checkpoint and patrol team.

“This review when established will attract rewards for performance.

“On discipline, let me remind all officers that discipline remains the bedrock of a paramilitary organisation such as ours, and as you may be aware from my background in Customs Police.

“Also, premium will be placed on discipline, all acts of misconduct and lawlessness will not be tolerated but will be met with appropriate punishment, officers are hereby placed on notice,” he said.

Bamisaiye said that the purpose of this first meeting was to formally introduce and familiarise himself with the officers, adding that he hoped they would join hands with him to move the command’s operation to greater heights.

The command’s boss said he totally aligned himself to the Comptroller-General of Custom’s (CGC) three-pronged policy thrust, which had to do with Consolidation, Collaboration and Innovation.

Bamishaye also appreciated the CGC, Bashir Adeniyi, for entrusting him with the responsibility of the command, saying that he would be a team leader that enabled the Customs combat smuggling to the best minimum.

According to him, by Consolidation, it is my intention to build on the good processes and procedures of my predecessors.

“I will therefore study carefully the processes of Command operations in place, with a view to building on the good work of those who came before me,” he said.

Bamisaiye said on Collaboration, it was his intention also to keep mutually beneficial relationships with various stakeholders and publics of the command.

He added that he planned on touring all outstations and important stakeholders from Monday.

He noted that on innovation, he intended to ensure that the command adopted new ways and means to guarantee that Western Marine Command’s operations are modern, efficient and effective. (NAN)

By Aisha Cole