Customs reaffirms commitment to inter-agency cooperation

By Martha Agas

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with other government agencies to fulfil its constitutional duties and strengthen the nation’s economy.

Abdullahi Maiwada, the NCS Spokesperson, stated this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, following a dispute between NCS and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The disagreement occurred on Thursday and led to a clash between their officials. The incident took place at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Shed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Maiwada explained that the clash was due to a miscommunication over equipment movement and seating arrangements. He assured that the NCS is committed to collaborating with relevant agencies for the nation’s benefit.

“In line with the World Customs Organisation’s (WCO) Safe Framework of Standards, the NCS promotes Customs-to-Customs, Customs-to-Other Government Agencies, and Customs-to-Businesses cooperation.

“This collaborative approach is essential for efficient trade facilitation, regulatory compliance, and national economic growth. The Service continues engaging stakeholders to improve operational protocols for national interests.

“It is important to note that the NAHCO and Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Import and Export Warehouses are licensed Customs Bonded Warehouses, compliant with the NCS Act, 2023,” Maiwada stated.

He clarified that under Section 127 of the Act, these warehouses are under the control of the NCS.

He added that under Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi’s leadership, the NCS is dedicated to fostering inter-agency cooperation and ensuring smooth operations to prevent further incidents.

“The NCS reaffirms its mandate to facilitate trade, enforce regulations, and safeguard national security”, he added.

Maiwada urged stakeholders to prioritise cooperation, adhere to due process, and maintain mutual respect for economic growth. (NAN