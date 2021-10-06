Customs promotes 2,707 senior officers

October 6, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) promoted 2,707 senior officers to various ranks.

While decorating some of the newly promoted officers on Wednesday, the Customs Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), said the elevation based strictly on merit.

He explained those promoted worked hard as service has “no half way measures for promotion“, adding he had set a standard now a culture in the organisation.

“I must congratulate the newly promoted officers for your well deserved elevation.  I insisted on the standard we set in, in spite the pressure, we will never compromise.

“We have established standard and part of the standard is as an officer in the customs, you must be tested before you get promoted.

“If we had not established a standard format, would have been difficult for us to maintain for the past five years,” he explained.

The customs boss said the promotion came added responsibilities and urged the promoted personnel to brace up for the new tasks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Mr Joseph Attah, the service’s Public Relations Officer, among those promoted to the rank of Comptroller of Customs.

NAN also reports four officers were promoted from the rank of comptroller general to deputy comptroller general while 11 comptrollers were elevated to comptrollers general and 35 deputy comptrollers got comptrollers’ position.

Others were 64 comptrollers got elevated to the position of deputy comptrollers.

In his remarks, the Deputy Comptroller General, Mr Mohammed Boyi, spoke on behalf of the promoted officers, thanked the management and Customs Board for finding them worthy of promotion.

Boyi pledged to live up to their responsibilities and put in their best to move the service forward. (NAN)

