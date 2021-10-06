Customs promotes 2,707 senior officers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has promoted 2,707 senior officers to various ranks.

While decorating some of the newly promoted officers in Abuja on Wednesday, the Customs Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), said the elevation was based strictly on merit.

He explained that those promoted worked hard as service has “no half way measures for promotion“, adding that he had set a standard that was now a culture in the organisation.

“I must congratulate the newly promoted officers for your well deserved elevation. I insisted on the standard we set in, in spite the pressure, we will never compromise.

“We have established standard and part of the standard is that as an officer in the customs, you must be tested before you get promoted.

“If we had not established a standard format, it would have been difficult for us to maintain it for the past five years,” he explained.

The customs boss said the promotion came with added responsibilities and urged the promoted personnel to brace up for the new tasks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Joseph Attah, the service’s Public Relations Officer, was among those promoted to the rank of Comptroller of Customs.

NAN also reports that four officers were promoted from the rank of assistant comptroller general to deputy comptroller general while 11 comptrollers were elevated to assistant comptrollers general and 35 deputy comptrollers got comptrollers’ position.

Others were 64 assistant comptrollers who got elevated to the position of deputy comptrollers.

In his remarks, the Deputy Comptroller General, Mr Mohammed Boyi, who spoke on behalf of the promoted officers, thanked the management and Customs Board for finding them worthy of promotion.

Boyi pledged to live up to their responsibilities and put in their best to move the service forward. (NAN)

