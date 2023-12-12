Customs probes officer soliciting bribe at Lagos airport

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced investigation into an incident at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, where an officer was observed soliciting N5,000 bribe from a passenger.

The National Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Mr Abdullahi Maiwada, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to Maiwada, this behaviour has rightfully raised public concern, and they are committed to ensuring full accountability.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident transpired at New Terminal, within the departure hall of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, and was captured on video by the involved passenger.

“The recording reveals an inappropriate request for N5,000 in exchange for expeditious processing of customs procedures.

“We wish to confirm that the officer implicated is indeed a member of the Nigeria Customs Service, properly assigned to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Area Command,” he said.

Maiwada noted that the NCS strongly condemns this unprofessional conduct and was dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism.

“A comprehensive investigation is underway to scrutinise the incident thoroughly, and appropriate actions will be taken.

“Such behaviour is entirely inconsistent with the core values of our service, and we are resolute in maintaining a transparent and accountable customs operation,” he said.

Maiwada encouraged passengers and the public to report any instances of misconduct or corruption promptly.

He said these reports are crucial in upholding the integrity of the service and ensuring that officers adhere to the highest ethical standards.

“The NCS is unwavering in its commitment to fostering a culture of transparency and accountability.

“The outcome of the investigation will be communicated to the public at the earliest opportunity,” he said. (NAN)

By Chiazo Ogbolu

