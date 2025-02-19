Customs Pledges Relentless Crackdown on Smugglers at Border Areas

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intensified efforts to curb the smuggling of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), recording major seizures under Operation Whirlwind in Kwara State, reiterating that between January 14 and February 11, 2025, NCS operatives have intercepted over 53,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦53 million.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Kwara Command on Monday, February 17, 2025, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, described fuel smuggling as a “direct threat to Nigeria’s economic stability and national security.”

“Despite the removal of fuel subsidies, we continue to witness the exploitation of price disparities between Nigeria and neighbouring countries. This illegal trade not only undermines government policies but also affects ordinary Nigerians by inflating fuel costs and creating artificial scarcity.” CGC Adeniyi stated.

According to him, the Global Prices of petroleum, as of February 10, 2025, was sold at ₦1,184.83 per litre in Nigeria, compared to ₦1,680.32 per litre in Benin and ₦2,030.89 per litre in Cameroon, adding, “The significant price difference has encouraged large-scale smuggling, creating a black market economy that deprives Nigeria of critical resources.”

“This is not just about revenue loss; it is about economic sabotage. Every litre smuggled out of Nigeria is a litre that could have powered local industries, facilitated transportation, and supported small businesses.” the CGC added.

The CGC said, “Through intelligence-driven operations and routine patrols, the Service’s operatives have successfully intercepted smuggled fuel across Gure road, Bankubu, Illesha Baruba axis, and Kayama forest.

Giving the statistics on the seizures between January 14th to February 11th, CGC Adeniyi stated that the Service had, on 14th January seized 94 jerry cans (2,350 litres) of PMS at Gure road, valued at ₦2.35 million.

“On February 5th, 162 jerry cans (4,050 litres) of PMS were intercepted at Kayama forest in a Nissan Pickup (MHA556FD), driven by Nafiu Salami (now under administrative bail), with a DPV of ₦4.05 million. February 11: 33,000-litre tanker truck intercepted along Siya Buriya road, valued at ₦33 million.”

The NCS boss emphasised that the evolving tactics of smugglers require more than traditional enforcement approaches. Through Operation Whirlwind, Customs has adopted a technology-driven strategy, combining real-time intelligence, advanced surveillance systems, and strategic community engagement to track and disrupt smuggling networks.

“Smuggling networks are becoming more sophisticated, but so are we. With the deployment of digital monitoring tools, enhanced risk management frameworks, and proactive intelligence-sharing, we are closing in on economic saboteurs” Adeniyi assured.

The NCS Boss, however, pledged to sustain the momentum of its anti-smuggling operations nationwide, urging border communities, fuel marketers, and stakeholders to support the fight against illegal fuel trade.

“We will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies, including the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to ensure compliance and protect Nigeria’s economic interests.” CGC Adeniyi stated.

He further warned that “those involved in fuel smuggling should reconsider their actions, as the full weight of the law will be deployed against them.”