Customs Ogun Command warns against rice smuggling during Sallah

By Ige Adekunle

The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun 1 Area Command, has warned smugglers against capitalising on the forthcoming Sallah festival to smuggle rice and other illegal goods into country.

The Area Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun.

Makinde noted that during Sallah, smugglers always increased their activities, especially smuggling of rice due to the huge demand for it.

He said it was, therefore, necessary to warn the smugglers that the command was on red alert to apprehend smugglers and ensure they were made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We have deployed tactics and personnel that will checkmate these smugglers.

“In addition, the command is sending a note of warning to these criminals to refrain from illegal businesses, because whether they take the land or the bush path, they will be arrested,” he said.

He admonished the smugglers to desist from businesses that were capable of paralysing the economy. (NAN)