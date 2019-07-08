Customs officer threatens to sack Hameed Ali, he is mentally sick – Spokesperson

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says an Assistant Superintendent of Customs, Nura Dahiru who appeared in the office wearing the rank of a Deputy Comptroller- General (DCG) on Monday was not in the right frame of mind.

The Public Relations Officer of NCS, Mr Joseph Attah said this while speaking in Abuja on Monday.

Attah was reacting to the incident where one of the officers of the service declared himself as Comptroller-General and wanted to takeover on Monday at the Headquarters.

An anonymous Source at the Customs headquarters in Abuja said that Dahiru walked in on Monday morning wearing the new rank, and went into the office of Hameed Ali, the Comptroller-General, saying he was there to take over from him.

Attah dismissed the report on social media that the officer wanted to assume duty as comptroller-general, adding that there was nothing like attempting to takeover rather a case of mental challenge.

“Nothing like attempting to takeover office, What happened was that an assistant superintendent of Customs came to the office wearing the rank of a Deputy Comptroller-General.

“From questions and answers that followed, it was obvious that he was not in the right frame of mind, so a doctor was immediately invited.

“He is presently under going medical examination at the medical unit of the service.

“His picture is unfortunately going viral in the social media with a wrong narrative that he came to takeover office from the CGC. This is not correct as it is just a pure medical case,” he said. (NAN)

